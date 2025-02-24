'Wicked' stars, Queen Latifah and more to perform at 2025 Oscars

"Wicked" stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande lead the list of performers announced for the 2025 Oscars.

Other names taking to the stage at the 97th Academy Awards include Doja Cat, Lisa of Blackpink, Queen Latifah and Raye, showrunner and executive producer Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan announced Monday.

A press release sharing the news teased that viewers can expect "showstopping performances celebrating the filmmaking community and some of its legends" from the talent.

The ceremony, hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien, will also feature a special performance by the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

Additional talent will be announced in the days leading up to the ceremony.

In a letter sent to academy members on Jan. 22, it was revealed that the 2025 Oscars would forgo the usual live performances of the best original song nominees as it has in years past.

Instead, the academy said the presentation will be focused on the songwriters and "celebrate their artistry through personal reflections from the teams who bring these songs to life" to "uncover the stories and inspiration behind this year's nominees."

At the time, the academy also promised "powerful musical moments that connect film's rich history to its bold and inspiring future."

March 2 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2025 Oscars live on ABC and Hulu.



Live red carpet coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars."



Watch all the action on the red carpet live on ABC, streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com and on the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages.



The 97th Oscars, hosted by Conan O'Brien, begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. and will be followed by a special preview of "American Idol."

