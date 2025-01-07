Map shows what SoCal areas will be hit hardest by windstorm

The strong winds could potentially cause structural damage and bring extreme fire risk to some areas.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Maps released by the National Weather Service show what areas in Southern California will be hit the hardest by what could be the strongest windstorm in more than a decade.
The National Weather Service said the windstorm would begin in Tuesday afternoon across Los Angeles and Ventura counties and peak in the early hours of Wednesday, when gusts could reach 80 mph.
Isolated gusts could top 100 mph in mountains and foothills.
Red flag warnings are in effect and will and remain in place until 6 p.m. Thursday for the Malibu coast, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, the San Gabriel Valley, the San Fernando Valley, Calabasas, the Santa Clarita Valley, the San Gabriel Mountains, and the 5 Freeway and 14 Freeway corridors.
According to the NWS, the following areas will see some serious damaging winds:
Areas where gusts could create extreme fire conditions include the charred footprint of last month's wind-driven Franklin Fire in Malibu, which damaged or destroyed 48 structures, mostly homes.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration NWS Storm Prediction Center, Wednesday will see low humidity levels and sustained winds of 35 to 50 mph with gusts at or above 70 mph.
The agency said "poor overnight recoveries" are expected Wednesday morning.
"If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior, including long range spotting which would threaten life and property," read a Facebook post from NOAA.
Recent dry winds, including the notorious Santa Anas, have contributed to warmer-than-average temperatures in Southern California, where we've seen very little rain so far this season.
The region hasn't seen more than 0.1 inches of rain since early May.
Much of the region has fallen into moderate drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Meanwhile, up north, there have been multiple drenching storms.
The last wind event of this magnitude occurred in November 2011. Many may remember the scenes in Pasadena after winds uprooted trees with some of them landing on top of cars, homes and even a gas station.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.