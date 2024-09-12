Driver in wrong-way chase crash on 405 Freeway gets diversion program, not jail

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The woman who led Los Angeles police officers on a high-speed chase that ended in a wrong-way crash on the 405 Freeway will not go to jail.

Instead, Lisa Ann Heflin, 41, will go into an Office of Diversion and Reentry, also known as an ODR program - despite objections from prosecutors.

According to the Los Angeles County Health Services website, the program puts people with "serious mental, physical and/or substance abuse needs away from the criminal legal system and into tailored/ long-term community-based care, housing and support services."

A chase suspect was taken into custody Friday morning after driving into oncoming traffic and crashing into several cars on the 405 Freeway in the Brentwood area.

Heflin had been facing several charges after she crashed head-on into a group of cars on the 405 Freeway in Brentwood at the end of an erratic chase in May.

Heflin is due back in court in January and will have to pay restitution to all those victims.