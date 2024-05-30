WATCH LIVE

Woman arrested again for allegedly trying to kidnap children in Koreatown, police say

Thursday, May 30, 2024 12:13PM
Este artículo se ofrece en Español
A woman has been arrested again, accused of trying to kidnap children in Koreatown.

KORETOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman who was arrested earlier this year for grabbing a child at a Target store in Koreatown has been arrested again for allegedly trying to kidnap children.

Officers took Yara Pineda into custody Tuesday after witnesses say she tried to snatch kids from a playground on San Marino Street in Koreatown, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The 27-year-old let the children go after she was confronted by their parents.

She is now facing attempted kidnapping charges. She is being held without bail.

A woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap a 4-year-old boy at a Target store in Koreatown.

Back in February, Pineda was arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap a 4-year-old boy at a Target store. It's not clear when she was released for that offense.

