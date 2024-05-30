Woman arrested again for allegedly trying to kidnap children in Koreatown, police say

KORETOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman who was arrested earlier this year for grabbing a child at a Target store in Koreatown has been arrested again for allegedly trying to kidnap children.

Officers took Yara Pineda into custody Tuesday after witnesses say she tried to snatch kids from a playground on San Marino Street in Koreatown, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The 27-year-old let the children go after she was confronted by their parents.

She is now facing attempted kidnapping charges. She is being held without bail.

Back in February, Pineda was arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap a 4-year-old boy at a Target store. It's not clear when she was released for that offense.