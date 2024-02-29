Woman arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap 4-year-old boy at Target store in Koreatown

Police are searching for a woman they say attempted to kidnap a 4-year-old boy at a Target store in Koreatown.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap a 4-year-old boy at a Target store in Koreatown Sunday.

The woman, whose name was not released, was taken into custody around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Magnolia Boulevard and Tujunga Avenue in North Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect is accused of forcefully grabbing the boy from behind and carrying him outside the store. She then put the boy down when she was confronted by the child's parent and ran away.

Police say the incident happened around 12:40 p.m. Sunday at a store at 620 S. Virgil Ave.

LAPD released images of the suspect following the incident.

Further details were not immediately available.