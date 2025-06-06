Woman discovers naked intruder inside her home in Valley Village

VALLEY VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was arrested early Thursday morning after he broke into a home in Valley Village and the owner found him naked inside, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded to a burglary call just before 2 a.m. at the home in the 11700 block of Otsego Street.

They said a woman caught the suspect naked and pleasuring himself inside her home and quickly ran outside to call police.

She said the suspect broke through the back door, according to LAPD.

Officers took the suspect into custody and requested an ambulance, believing he was in an "altered mental state," LAPD said.

Video from the scene showed a bearded man, handcuffed and clad in only socks, sandals and some kind of dark poncho that covered his top half, being led from the home by police.

The suspect's name was not immediately available.

No injuries were reported.

City News Service contributed to this report.