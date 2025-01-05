Woman hospitalized after she's found shot inside burning car in West Rancho Dominguez

WEST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was hospitalized after she was found shot inside a burning car in West Rancho Dominguez Saturday evening, authorities said.

Deputies responded around 7:15 p.m. to the 14900 block of Stanford Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The car was engulfed in flames once deputies arrived, but they were able to pull the wounded woman out in time. She was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities say they are still looking for the shooter and a motive.