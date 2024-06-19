Woman stabbed to death in Chatsworth; family believes boyfriend is killer

The suspect, who has not been identified by police, fled the scene.

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was stabbed to death in Chatsworth early Tuesday morning, and her family believes her boyfriend is the killer.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, someone reported hearing a man and a woman arguing around 1:45 a.m. at home on Owensmouth Avenue. When the caller went to check on them, he or she found the woman suffering from a stab wound to her neck.

Responding officers said the woman was still conscious and breathing when they arrived, prompting them to call paramedics. She was transported to a hospital in West Hills where she later died.

According to family members, the victim is Angelica Soto. Though they did not comment on the violent death, the family members did share a photo of Soto and her boyfriend.

A neighbor who didn't want to be identified spoke with Eyewitness News, calling the incident "frightening."

"It's very frightening. It's generally a quiet neighborhood," she said. "It's sad. It's very sad. We've been here for about 20 years and my heart breaks for the family across the street."

She said the family was always happy.

"They would literally have like a flat iron barbecue outside. The lights would be up and happiness, happiness, happiness - always. So this is very shocking."

Police are searching for the suspect and have not released further details on the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD.