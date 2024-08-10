Woman intentionally rams car into Canoga Park taco restaurant, police say

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was taken into custody Friday evening for intentionally smashing her car into a taco restaurant in Canoga Park, police said.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Tacos Reyes restaurant near Saticoy Street and Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

Police told Eyewitness News that officers saw the woman continuously backing into the building and saw her ram into it.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was previously arrested for vandalizing one of the restaurant's catering trucks, according to police.

No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.