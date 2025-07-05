Woman killed in ATV Malibu crash identified as friend, manager of Caitlyn Jenner

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Malibu was identified as a friend and manager of Caitlyn Jenner.

According to People, 29-year-old Sophia Hutchins was killed in the crash on Wednesday near Jenner's Malibu home.

Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station deputies responded at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 4300 block of Decker Edison Road, where they found a Polaris ATV vehicle that had plummeted off the roadway following a two-vehicle collision, authorities said.

The ATV reportedly careened over the cliff after it was rear-ended by another vehicle and landed on a road below. The driver, identified as Hutchins, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hutchins was a longtime friend to Jenner, serving as a CEO and director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, according to People.

Video from the scene showed the overturned ATV at the base of the cliff, with several older, rusted-out vehicles also visible in the ravine, indicating possible previous incidents of cars falling or being dumped from the roadway above.

City News Service contributed to this report.