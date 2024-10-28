Hollywood stabbing: 19-year-old accused of killing mother of woman he was dating

A man was taken into custody after authorities say he stabbed and killed the mother of a woman he was dating near the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

LOS ANGELES, HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- A man was taken into custody after authorities say he stabbed and killed the mother of a woman he was dating near the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The incident unfolded around 5 p.m. Sunday on Hawthorn Avenue near La Brea, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities say the 19-year-old man was arguing with the 48-year-old woman when he allegedly stabbed her several times.

She did not survive and the suspect fled the scene. Authorities later said the suspect was dating the victim's daughter.

A few hours later, police officers spotted him, which triggered a short pursuit. Authorities say he crashed into cars on the eastbound 10 Freeway. He was eventually arrested.

One woman in a car that he crashed into had an asthma attack, but no other injuries were reported.