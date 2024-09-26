Woman testifies about alleged sexual abuse within LA County juvenile probation system

Breane Wingfield, who was charged after stealing a purse when she was 14, testified before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee Wednesday, recounting how she was abused by correctional officers while in custody at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall.

WASHINGTON (KABC) -- More than 20 years after lawmakers passed the Prison Rape Elimination Act, also known as PREA, members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee listened to testimony Wednesday from alleged victims of sexual abuse while at detention facilities.

Among them was Breane Wingfield, who was charged with robbery after stealing a purse when she was 14. Attorneys for that woman say more than 3,000 claims of sexual abuse that allegedly happened in juvenile facilities have been filed against L.A. County.

"These were not rehabilitation camps," Wingfield said. "They were nothing more than concentration camps."

Wingfield testified about the alleged abuse she suffered while in custody at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall from correctional officers within the Los Angeles County juvenile probation system.

"I complied because I didn't want to receive a harsher sentence," she said. "That threat was always held over us. Where were the supervisors? No one interfered or protected us."

In 2005, Wingfield said she was sent to Camp Joseph Scott in Santa Clarita where she said the abuse continued.

"The abuse was sexual and deeply psychological," she said. "I was terrified every minute of every day and just wanted to be released, to go home."

Julie Abbate, the National Advocacy Director for Just Detention International (JDI), said PREA was created to prevent, detect and respond to custodial sexual abuse within correctional facilities. However, she argued the policy is not being enforced.

"Jails and prisons have become a bit safer for incarcerated people and staff through implementing the PREA standards but is PREA working? I think anyone would be hard pressed to answer that in the affirmative having heard Ms. Wingfield's testimony," Abbate said.

Lawmakers like Sen. Cory Booker acknowledged that PREA isn't working and want to find ways to make changes so that it can help protect everyone from sexual abuse.