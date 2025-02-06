Yosemite reservations put on hold with revamped system waiting for Pres. Trump's approval: report

If you're looking to book a reservation to go visit Yosemite this summer, you're going to have to wait.

If you're looking to book a reservation to go visit Yosemite this summer, you're going to have to wait.

If you're looking to book a reservation to go visit Yosemite this summer, you're going to have to wait.

If you're looking to book a reservation to go visit Yosemite this summer, you're going to have to wait.

YOSEMITE, Calif. -- If you're looking to book a reservation to go visit Yosemite this summer, you're going to have to wait.

The Los Angeles Times reports park officials need to get the revamped system approved by the Trump Administration.

For now, people are unable to book visits from April through October.

The popular Yosemite attraction "firefall" is not affected.

It happens this month.

Reservations are needed for people who want to go on weekends and holidays.

ABC7 reached out to the National Park Service on Wednesday, and issued a statement, writing:

"Yosemite National Park anticipates sharing details about this year's reservation system early in 2025. We recognize the importance of providing clarity on that system as soon as possible to accommodate peak summer season travel planning. We are grateful for the robust public engagement in this process to shape an improved and sustainable visitor experience."