Zuzu's Petals bring brunch into full bloom in Long Beach's East Village

At this one-of-a-kind brunch spot just a few minutes from downtown Long Beach, gratitude is as overflowing as their plates of burritos, omelets, and chicken and waffles.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Welcome to Zuzu's Petals, a one-of-a-kind brunch restaurant in Long Beach's East Village, a few minutes from downtown.

Every day, visitors here are reminded "It's A Wonderful Life," a nod to the classic holiday movie that's become their mantra.

"The community's support in Long Beach is more than you can ever ask for," chef and co-owner Jessie Franco said.

"It's that moment where we understand how grateful we are for life and no matter how hard it gets, it can always be mended and made great again."

Franco and co-owner Evan Papadakis both have roots in the restaurant business, and two years ago, Zuzu's Petals blossomed into the local business it is today.

Expect contemporary American cuisine, seasonal menus, and everything made from scratch.

We got started with The Skillet: Breakfast burritos, an amazing lobster omelet, and I absolutely had to research the chicken and waffles that comes with a cinnamon pecan butter.

Think of all your classic breakfast and lunch dishes, done well, elevated.

As for drinks, they offer everything from mimosas and micheladas, to matcha.

"We knew when we came, we had to bring our A-game, and we did so," Franco said.

Most entrees are under $20.

"It exceeded our expectations. We knew Long Beach was such a strong community... seeing it first hand and being a part of it is phenomenal."

Zuzu's Petals is open seven days a week for walk-ins only, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Thank you, Stephanie Spann, for the submission.

What's your favorite local restaurant? Share with us and we may highlight your submission on Community Eats with Rachel Brown.