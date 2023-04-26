After fatal tragedy, LA council members seek report on power pole repair efforts citywide

Two Los Angeles City Council members introduced a motion requesting a report on the status of pole repairs and other efforts to prevent a repeat of a tragedy that claimed the life of a daughter and father.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- On the heels of a $38 million settlement being reached with a Panorama City family who lost a daughter and father in a fatal electrocution caused by a downed power line in 2021, two Los Angeles City Council members introduced a motion Tuesday requesting a report on the status of pole repairs and other efforts to prevent a repeat of the tragedy.

The motion by Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky and Council President Paul Krekorian instructs the Department of Water and Power to provide a status report on "priority one" pole repairs, which are poles in need of urgent care or replacement; a plan and timeline for completing the needed repairs; and the status and location of "priority two", or less urgent, pole repairs, and how the council and residents can be assured the agency is prioritizing potential hazards.

The motion also asks for information on investments and resources needed to ensure an improved power distribution infrastructure and pole inspection and repair program.

Ferdinand Tejada, 53, and his 20-year-old daughter, Janine Reyn Tejada, died outside their Panorama City home on Jan. 25, 2021, due to a downed power line.

According to reports at the time, Ferdinand Tejada went outside when he heard a "loud pop" at the family's home in the 14700 block of Tupper Street and was electrocuted. His daughter went to his aid and also was killed. The elder Tejada's wife, a nurse, called 911 and was told to stay inside until emergency crews arrived.

Both Ferdinand and Janine Tejada died at the scene.

According to the LADWP, the pole and crossarm inspection program that failed to properly inspect and identify needed repairs to the equipment behind the Tejadas' home has been fully overhauled.

"This tragedy led to an uncovering of a faulty inspection process which incorrectly categorized thousands of power poles as passing safety inspections when in fact those power poles were in violation of such safety standards," according to the motion introduced Tuesday.

"The revamped inspection process using outside contract services identified 1,884 poles in top tier safety threat requiring repair within 24 hours."

LADWP notified residents and businesses impacted by priority one pole repairs via door hangers and letters, but the location of those poles has not been shared with the council or the public at large, according to the motion.

The inspection process also identified an additional 80,000 power poles that are in need of less immediate repair, but the council members expressed concern that if those repairs are left unaddressed those poles could pose imminent danger.

