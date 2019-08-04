IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Power was restored Sunday morning for the remaining Southern California Edison customers in Irvine affected by a widespread outage caused by a substation fire.
Crews worked through the weekend after the fire caused widespread power outages on Aug. 2.
At one point, 28,000 customers in Irvine and Newport Beach were without power, including at John Wayne Airport where flights were grounded for several hours.
The outage knocked out power for all three terminals at John Wayne Airport and prompted all inbound flights to be diverted. Around 6:40 a.m. on Aug. 3, the airport announced it was open for all commercial flights.
Officials say some people in Orange County may experience more outages as Southern California Edison works to switch back to their normal source of power over the coming days.
The cause of the substation fire remains under investigation.
Power fully restored for Irvine customers after substation fire sparks widespread outage
