Power fully restored for Irvine customers after substation fire sparks widespread outage

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Power was restored Sunday morning for the remaining Southern California Edison customers in Irvine affected by a widespread outage caused by a substation fire.

Crews worked through the weekend after the fire caused widespread power outages on Aug. 2.

At one point, 28,000 customers in Irvine and Newport Beach were without power, including at John Wayne Airport where flights were grounded for several hours.

The outage knocked out power for all three terminals at John Wayne Airport and prompted all inbound flights to be diverted. Around 6:40 a.m. on Aug. 3, the airport announced it was open for all commercial flights.

Officials say some people in Orange County may experience more outages as Southern California Edison works to switch back to their normal source of power over the coming days.

The cause of the substation fire remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orange countyirvinejohn wayne airportpower outageedison
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Officials provide update on Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting
Connor Stephen Betts ID'd as Dayton suspected shooter: Sources
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
Patrick Crusius: What we know about El Paso suspected shooter
Families still searching for loved ones after tragic El Paso shooting
Castaic area brush fire near 5 Freeway grows to 150 acres
Jail escapee takes witness stand in kidnap, torture case
Show More
2 more arrests made after Huntington Beach fight that left officers injured
3 dead, 1 other injured after bluff collapses at Encinitas beach
August 2 is Sesame Street Day in Los Angeles
Trump says California is a disgrace to the country
Orange County vets training in solar power industry
More TOP STORIES News