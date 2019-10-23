Power shutoffs could affect over 300,000 Southern California Edison customers amid increased fire danger

Dangerous fire weather conditions for LA/VTA Mtns and valleys Thu-Fri as moderate-strong #SantaAna winds combine with hot temperatures, single digit humidities & very dry fuels. Rapid fire spread &extreme fire behavior could threaten life/property. #CAwx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/8wWr5X49hs — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 23, 2019

Tens of thousands of Southern California Edison customers could see their service temporarily shut off as part of a "public safety power shutoff" aimed at reducing the risk of fire amid windy and arid conditions, the utility said.According to Edison's website, 308,046 customers were under consideration for shutoffs as of Wednesday afternoon.Los Angeles and Ventura counties could see the most outages, with over 66,000 and over 94,000 customers affected, respectively.In San Bernardino County, over 63,000 customers could be left in the dark."Turning off our customers' power is not something we take lightly, but PSPS events are one of the ways we can better ensure the safety of the public, our customers, and our employees," Edison said in a statement.According to the National Weather Service, a red flag warning is scheduled to begin at 1 a.m. Thursday and last until 10 p.m. Friday amid expected 20-40 mph winds across much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.Temperatures will climb as high as 93 degrees as relative humidity drops to between 2 to 9 percent.