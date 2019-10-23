Power shutoffs could affect over 300,000 Southern California Edison customers amid increased fire danger

By
Tens of thousands of Southern California Edison customers could see their service temporarily shut off as part of a "public safety power shutoff" aimed at reducing the risk of fire amid windy and arid conditions, the utility said.

According to Edison's website, 308,046 customers were under consideration for shutoffs as of Wednesday afternoon.

Los Angeles and Ventura counties could see the most outages, with over 66,000 and over 94,000 customers affected, respectively.

Southern California Edison: Public Safety Power Shutoff - Am I Impacted?

In San Bernardino County, over 63,000 customers could be left in the dark.

"Turning off our customers' power is not something we take lightly, but PSPS events are one of the ways we can better ensure the safety of the public, our customers, and our employees," Edison said in a statement.

According to the National Weather Service, a red flag warning is scheduled to begin at 1 a.m. Thursday and last until 10 p.m. Friday amid expected 20-40 mph winds across much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Temperatures will climb as high as 93 degrees as relative humidity drops to between 2 to 9 percent.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southern californiaweatherwildfirefirefightersedison
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Ana winds: Thursday's wind event may be strongest this season
Report: Firefighters were overwhelmed by Woolsey Fire's speed
Video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from Fresno officer
2 dead, including suspect, in shooting at Long Beach bar
Astros fan dies on way home from ALCS win
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
Father arrested for DUI after Anaheim rollover crash with daughter in car
Show More
Woman sues Johnson & Johnson, claims baby powder caused her cancer
39 found dead in truck container in southeast England
Overeating leads to brain changes that feed your appetite: Study
Mom spooked after seeing 'ghost baby' in son's crib
Missing West Point cadet from Gardena found dead
More TOP STORIES News