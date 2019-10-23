Southern California Edison power outage interactive map

Dangerous fire weather conditions are expected for Thursday and Friday, prompting another warning of possible power shutoffs for Southern California Edison customers.
SCE says they may shut off power to customers in high-risk areas. More than 300,000 customers in the region could be affected in this latest round of potential shutoffs.
Areas under consideration for power shut-off by SoCal Edison as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23:
