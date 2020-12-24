Over 18K SoCal Edison customers without power Christmas Eve amid red flag conditions

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Dangerous winds and red flag conditions across parts of Southern California has some communities bracing for potential power shutoffs.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning due to Santa Ana wind conditions, and as a precaution, Southern California Edison issued a safety-related power shutoff alert for Wednesday and Thursday. The red flag warning is expected to expire at noon Thursday as winds begin to subside.

As of Thursday morning, a little more than 155,000 customers in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties are under consideration to have power shut off.

Power has also been shut off for approximately 18,500 customers in those counties as of 6 a.m.

The so-called Public Safety Power Shutoffs is designed to reduce the risk of fires caused by electrical equipment when strong winds are forecast. Several large fires in California have been linked to electrical equipment.



Customers can view a map of current SCE outages at www.sce.com/wildfire/psps, or call 1-800-655-4555.

Customers can also sign up for alerts to let them know if the power will be shut off.

As winds whipped across the region overnight, places like Fontana saw some minor damage from the gusts, including toppled Christmas lawn decorations and a wind-whipped outdoor tent.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southern californiapower outageedison
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County reports highest daily COVID-19 deaths figure
California surpasses 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases
Long Beach nurse recovers after 8 months as COVID-19 patient
Long Beach police search for missing grandma with dementia
LAPD seeks potential victims of suspected child predator
LIVE NORAD Santa Tracker - See where he is now!
Looking for a SoCal food pantry? See our interactive map
Show More
Three hour wait for Amapola customers buying masa
Trump issues 2nd wave of pardons including Manafort, Stone
Fetus found near Koreatown alleyway prompts investigation
Tom Hanks plays heroic everyman in 'News of the World'
Could your stimulus check jump to $2,000? Experts weigh in
More TOP STORIES News