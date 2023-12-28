Powerball ticket worth $450K sold at CA convenience store as jackpot grows

An estimated $760 million jackpot will be up for grabs in the next Powerball drawing after no winning ticket was drawn Wednesday night.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery, pushing the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing to $760 million.

There were two tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, including one sold at a convenience store in the Sacramento suburb of El Dorado Hills, which was worth $451,011, the California Lottery announced.

Powerball tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning they are determined by sales and the number of winners and can be less or more than $1 million.

The one sold in Texas was worth $2 million because the player utilized the Power Play option, where for an additional $1 per play, a ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, is worth $2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association which conducts the game.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 4, 11, 38, 51, 68 and the Powerball number was 5. The estimated jackpot was $707 million.

The drawing was the 31st since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.