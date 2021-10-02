Personal Finance

Powerball jackpot reaches $635M for tonight's drawing, could be 10th largest in US lottery history

By Steve Almasy and Carma Hassan, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

$635 million Powerball jackpot sparks lotto fever across the US

Saturday's Powerball annuitized jackpot is estimated to be $635 million, potentially making it the 10th largest in US lottery history.

If a winning ticket is sold, the huge jackpot would be the sixth-largest in Powerball history.

The cash value of one winning ticket would be $450 million.

The last time a winner matched the six drawn numbers was in June and the jackpot has grown from $20 million to the current level over 39 drawings.

"When the jackpot reaches this level, we have more players jumping into the game, so we are continuously reviewing ticket sales to provide an up-to-date jackpot estimate," Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director May Scheve Reardon said in the statement.

Each Powerball ticket costs $2. The odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

In August, Powerball added a third drawing -- on Monday -- to its weekly schedule.

The record for the largest jackpots in US lottery history is just north of $1.5 billion.

A Powerball prize of $1.586 billion was split between three winners in January 2016.

A $1.537 billion Mega Millions prize in October 2018 was claimed anonymously by a South Carolinian.

Powerball winners who choose an annuity prize get paid over 29 years. Most winners choose the cash option, which does not include taxes.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financepowerballu.s. & worldlottery
TOP STORIES
Women's marches planned across US in support of reproductive rights
Suspect ID'd in Lucerne Valley crash that killed 3 girls
Dodger fan in security confrontation no longer facing criminal case
2 LA travelers arrested in Hawaii for false COVID documents
American, Alaska airlines to require COVID vaccine for employees
Woman shot by police after stabbing son in neck in South LA
Helicopter, small plane crash mid-air, killing 2
Show More
Police tackle, arrest man who set home on fire in Koreatown
SoCal woman shines spotlight on crimes against women of color
US hits 700,000 COVID deaths just as cases begin to fall
18-year-old woman shot by school officer to be taken off life support
3.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Mojave
More TOP STORIES News