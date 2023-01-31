Powerball ticket worth nearly $4 million sold at Fontana gas station

FONTANA, Calif. (CNS) -- A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in Monday evening's drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery was sold at a Fontana gas station-convenience store and is worth $3,987,249, the California Lottery announced.
Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth either $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is expected to grow to $653 million.
The numbers drawn Monday were 1, 4, 12, 36, 49 and the Powerball number was 5. The jackpot was $613 million.
The drawing was the 30th since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.
The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.
The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.
