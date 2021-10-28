Personal Finance

$2.2 million Powerball ticket sold at Perris convenience store

EMBED <>More Videos

$2.2 million Powerball ticket sold at Perris convenience store

PERRIS, Calif. (CNS) -- A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in Wednesday night's multi-state Powerball lottery drawing was sold at a convenience store in Perris and is worth $2,226,031.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing is expected to grow to $116 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 3, 6, 26, 35, 51 and the Powerball number was 17. The jackpot was $102 million.

The drawing was the 10th since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeperrisriverside countypowerballlottery
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Villanueva criticizes COVID vaccine mandate for LASD employees
Full proof of vaccination in LA County starts next week as cases grow
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassing Gigi Hadid, mom
Applications open Friday for LA's basic guaranteed income program
Pancreatic cancer patient gets big boost from friend Serena Williams
2 people detained at LAX after reports of person with firearm
Show More
FDA expected to authorize vaccine for kids today
Officer-involved shooting prompts closure of westbound 22 Fwy in OC
Flight attendant who was punched had accidentally bumped passenger
US in talks to compensate families separated at border
The candidate pool in LA mayor's race is getting more crowded
More TOP STORIES News