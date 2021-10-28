$2.2 million Powerball ticket sold at Perris convenience store

PERRIS, Calif. (CNS) -- A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in Wednesday night's multi-state Powerball lottery drawing was sold at a convenience store in Perris and is worth $2,226,031.There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing is expected to grow to $116 million.The numbers drawn Wednesday were 3, 6, 26, 35, 51 and the Powerball number was 17. The jackpot was $102 million.The drawing was the 10th since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.