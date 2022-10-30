Powerball: Pico Rivera liquor store among 2 California locations that sold ticket matching 5 numbers

There were seven tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, including one sold at a liquor store in Pico Rivera.

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (CNS) -- There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Monday's drawing is expected to grow to $1 billion, the fifth largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

There were seven tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, including one sold at a liquor store in Pico Rivera. The other one sold in California was sold at a cafe and market in Markleeville in the Sierra Nevada mountain range near the Nevada border. They are each worth $552,641, the California Lottery announced.

Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth either $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

Of the five tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold outside of California, two were sold in Michigan and one each in Florida, Maryland and Texas. The one sold in Florida is worth $2 million because the player utilized the Power Play option, where for an additional $1 per play, a ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, is worth $2 million.

The others are each worth $1 million.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the Powerball number was 23. The jackpot was $825 million.

The drawing was the 37th since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

The record U.S. lottery jackpot is $1.586 billion for the Jan. 23, 2016, Powerball drawing. There have been three Mega Millions drawings where the jackpot has exceeded $1 billion -- Oct. 23, 2018, ($1.537 billion), July 29 ($1.337 billion) and Jan. 22, 2021, ($1.05 billion).

