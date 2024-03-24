Powerball ticket worth $2.4 million sold at Sun Valley 7-Eleven store

A Powerball ticket worth nearly $2.5 million was sold at a 7-Eleven store in the San Fernando Valley, according to lottery officials.

A Powerball ticket worth nearly $2.5 million was sold at a 7-Eleven store in the San Fernando Valley, according to lottery officials.

A Powerball ticket worth nearly $2.5 million was sold at a 7-Eleven store in the San Fernando Valley, according to lottery officials.

A Powerball ticket worth nearly $2.5 million was sold at a 7-Eleven store in the San Fernando Valley, according to lottery officials.

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Powerball ticket worth nearly $2.5 million was sold at a 7-Eleven store in the San Fernando Valley, according to the California Lottery.

The ticket - worth $2,462,356 - was sold at the 7-Eleven located at 12500 Roscoe Blvd. in Sun Valley.

No one matched all six numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing, meaning the grand prize has now jumped to an estimated $800 million.

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were: 6, 23, 25, 34, 51 and the Powerball was 3.

The ticket sold in Sun Valley matched five of the six numbers. Indiana, Texas, Washington and Florida also sold tickets that matched five numbers but missed the Powerball.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on Jan. 1, when a ticket in Michigan won a prize worth $842.4 million -- marking the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history. There have been 34 consecutive drawings since then without a jackpot winner.

Meanwhile, there was no big winner in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing. That jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.1 billion.

ABC News contributed to this report.