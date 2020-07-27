Domestic Medical Supply's goal: produce high-quality, reusable personal protective equipment during pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6072376" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Innovative students use 3D technology to help develop reusable face masks and shields to help in the battle against the coronavirus.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6117443" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 3D FACE MASKS: Family-owned dental lab is helping local hospitals and healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 outbreak by designing PPE face masks similar to N95 masks.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- While local businesses slowly reopen, one in Los Angeles has been busy since late March making PPE, personal protective equipment.Domestic Medical Supply has been selling that much-needed equipment to health care providers across the country. The company was built out of necessity."So basically head-to-toe reusable, isolation gown, cap, shoe covers," described Domestic Medical Supply CEO Alex Berenson. "We had to address the dire shortage of PPE, and we felt like we needed to step in and do something about it."DMS is a coalition of factories across Los Angeles, working toward one goal: producing high-quality, reusable personal protective equipment. The company fills boxes with masks, face shields, shoe coverings and the company's best seller: special repellent isolation gowns."You can wash this thing 50 times and this is why our reusable PPE is good," said Berenson.DMS coalition says its top priority is to protect frontline workers in hospitals where PPE is in constant demand."We started this company for them," said Berenson. "We're on a humanitarian mission and we feel it's our responsibility to do this properly.'The company sells its equipment to state and federal governments, private employers and universities. Individuals can also buy the PPE online. Shipments have been sent as far away as Florida. Next, the DMS coalition plans to break into the travel industry. The company is in talks with major airlines to curate PPE boxes and baggies for travelers.