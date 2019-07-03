Pregnant woman found dead 3 days before her due date

GOODMAN, Mississippi -- Three days before a pregnant woman was expected to give birth, searchers say they've found her body.

The 21-year-old mother-to-be, Makayla Winston, was going to show her sonogram to the baby's father last week when she disappeared.

Makayla's mother has been searching for her ever since.

"We went looking where we thought she would be, but she wasn't there," recalled her mother.

Police say they found Makayla's cell phone next to her car and the information it contained had been deleted.

No one has been arrested at this time. Investigators are trying to determine how she was killed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mississippipregnancymysterious deathu.s. & worldpregnant woman
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News