Pregnant woman released from hospital after being stabbed, carjacked in Sunland-Tujunga

Tanya Nguyen was parking her car in front of her house on March 20 when she was stabbed 10 times before her car was stolen. Two of the suspects crashed the vehicle and fled on foot.
Five alleged gang members were later arrested and charged in the case.
Nguyen, a first-grade teacher who is 12 weeks pregnant, underwent surgery after suffering a punctured lung.
"As of today the baby has a heartbeat," a statement on a GoFundMe page for the victim said.
In a video posted on Facebook, Nguyen said: "Thank you so much for all your love and support."
"I'm completely overwhelmed by it," she said, her voice cracking as she lay in her hospital bed, "and very grateful for all your support and being there for me through this time. And I'm going to get through this, I promise."
The five suspects appeared in court Monday on attempted murder charges.