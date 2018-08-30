Pregnant woman shot, killed at El Monte home; husband sought

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) --A man is being sought by authorities after his pregnant wife was shot and killed Wednesday evening at a home in El Monte.
City police officers responded shortly before 9 p.m. to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2700 block of Leafdale Avenue, where they found the 37-year-old victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
She was transported to a hospital where both she and the fetus were pronounced dead. How far along the woman was in the pregnancy was unclear. Her name was not immediately disclosed.
EL MONTE MANHUNT: Deputies are looking for Octávio Curiel-Martinez, accused of shooting his pregnant wife — both she and unborn child were killed. UPDATES on @ABC7 6am. #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/5S8oB6Jy68— Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) August 30, 2018
Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident, the Sheriff's Department said. Authorities identified the victim's husband as the suspect and publicly released his photo.
Octavio Curiel-Martinez, 37, was armed with a handgun when last seen and is dangerous, according to a "wanted" bulletin. He allegedly fled the scene in a 2018 Red Toyota Tacoma truck with California license No. 81718L2.
Anyone with information about the shooting or Curiel's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.