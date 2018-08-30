Pregnant woman shot, killed at El Monte home; husband sought

A man is being sought by authorities after his pregnant wife was shot and killed Wednesday evening at a home in El Monte. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

By ABC7.com staff
EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) --
A man is being sought by authorities after his pregnant wife was shot and killed Wednesday evening at a home in El Monte.

City police officers responded shortly before 9 p.m. to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2700 block of Leafdale Avenue, where they found the 37-year-old victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

She was transported to a hospital where both she and the fetus were pronounced dead. How far along the woman was in the pregnancy was unclear. Her name was not immediately disclosed.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident, the Sheriff's Department said. Authorities identified the victim's husband as the suspect and publicly released his photo.

Octavio Curiel-Martinez, 37, was armed with a handgun when last seen and is dangerous, according to a "wanted" bulletin. He allegedly fled the scene in a 2018 Red Toyota Tacoma truck with California license No. 81718L2.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Curiel's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
