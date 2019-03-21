Prepare SoCal: Disaster Preparedness in Los Angeles and Southern California

Prepare SoCal Information
We're in this together, Southern California, so:
- Get A Kit
- Make A Plan
- Be Informed
Get a Kit: At minimum, the American Red Cross recommends that you have the following items in your emergency preparedness kit:
- Water: One gallon per person, per day. A three-day supply is recommended for evacuation. A two-week supply is recommended if you stay in your home. Also, don't forget to provide for your pets.
- Non-perishable food: Easy to open and prepare food items are preferable. A three-day supply is recommended for evacuation. A two-week supply is recommended if you stay in your home. And, don't forget to provide for your pets.
- First aid kit
- Medications
For a complete list of emergency supplies, visit www.PrepareSoCal.org. To purchase an official Red Cross emergency preparedness kit, visit the RedCrossStore.org.
Make a Plan: Families can and do cope with disaster by preparing in advance and working together as a team. Create a family disaster plan including an evacuation plan and a communication plan. Knowing what to do is your best protection and your responsibility.
- Meet with your family and discuss the types of disasters that are most likely to happen. Explain the dangers of fire, severe weather, and earthquakes to children and explain what to do in each case. Plan to share responsibilities and work together as a team.
- Pick two places to meet:
- Right outside your home, in case of a sudden emergency, such as a fire.
- Outside your neighborhood, in case you can't return home. Everyone must know the address and phone number.
- Ask an out-of-state friend to be your "family contact." After a disaster, it's often easier to call long distance. Other family members should call this person and tell them where they are. Everyone must know your contact's phone number.
- Families should develop different methods for communicating during emergency situations, and share their plans, beforehand, with all those who would be worried about their welfare.
Be Informed: Visit PrepareSoCal.org, a website created by the American Red Cross that has step-by-step guides on how to get ready for disasters, including earthquakes, fires, tsunamis, and mudslides, as well as links to disaster preparedness classes in your area to learn more.
- Identify how local authorities will notify you during a disaster and how you will get information, whether through local radio, TV or NOAA Weather Radio stations or channels. Know the difference between different weather alerts, such as watches and warnings and what actions to take in each.
- When a major disaster occurs, your community can change in an instant. Loved ones may be hurt and emergency response is likely to be delayed. Make sure that at least one member of your household is trained in first aid and CPR, and knows how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED). This training is useful in many emergency situations. To register for an American Red Cross course, click here.
- Share what you have learned with your family, household and neighbors and encourage them to be informed.
Be sure to check out the following websites, which are included to enhance your ability to get better prepared.
- AlertOC - AlertOC is Orange County's regional public mass notification system designed to keep those who live or work in Orange County informed of important information when there is an emergency situation affecting the health, safety or welfare of a community.
www.AlertOC.com
- COPE Preparedness (Community Outreach Promoting Emergency Preparedness)
www.cope-preparedness.org
- County of Los Angeles Fire Department
www.fire.lacounty.gov
- County of Los Angeles Public Health
www.publichealth.lacounty.gov
- County of San Bernardino Department of Public Health
www.sbcounty.gov/dph/publichealth
- Earthquake Country Alliance
www.earthquakecountry.info
- Los Angeles County Chief Executive Office, Office of Emergency Management
http://lacoa.org/
www.espfocus.org
- Los Angeles Fire Department
www.lafd.org
- Orange County Health Care Agency
http://ochealthinfo.com
- Orange County Sheriff's Department Emergency Management Bureau
http://ocsd.org
- ReadyOC - ReadyOC.org is an online portal that provides you with access to Orange County's most comprehensive array of emergency preparedness tools and resources that you need to be ready for disasters.
www.rvcfire.org
- Southern California Earthquake Center
www.scec.org
- Ventura County Fire Department
http://fire.countyofventura.org
- Ventura County Sheriff's Department Office of Emergency Services
www.vcsd.org/oes
- For your pets
www.evacuatemypet.com