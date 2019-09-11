Prepare SoCal: Disaster Preparedness in Los Angeles and Southern California

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

How to make your own earthquake kit

How to make your own earthquake kit ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

How to make your own earthquake kit ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

How to make your own earthquake kit ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

ABC7 has joined the American Red Cross Prepare SoCal campaign. Prepare SoCal is a public awareness campaign to create more resilient communities that are better equipped to help each other prevent, prepare for and respond to life-threatening disasters. Being prepared is the key to surviving a disaster, and Prepare SoCal wants to help viewers be prepared.

Prepare SoCal Information

We're in this together, Southern California, so:

Get A Kit Make A Plan Be Informed

Get a Kit: At minimum, the American Red Cross recommends that you have the following items in your emergency preparedness kit:

Water: One gallon per person, per day. A three-day supply is recommended for evacuation. A two-week supply is recommended if you stay in your home. Also, don't forget to provide for your pets.

Non-perishable food: Easy to open and prepare food items are preferable. A three-day supply is recommended for evacuation. A two-week supply is recommended if you stay in your home. And, don't forget to provide for your pets.

First aid kit

Medications

For a complete list of emergency supplies, visit www.PrepareSoCal.org. To purchase an official Red Cross emergency preparedness kit, visit the RedCrossStore.org.

Make a Plan: Families can and do cope with disaster by preparing in advance and working together as a team. Create a family disaster plan including an evacuation plan and a communication plan. Knowing what to do is your best protection and your responsibility.

Meet with your family and discuss the types of disasters that are most likely to happen. Explain the dangers of fire, severe weather, and earthquakes to children and explain what to do in each case. Plan to share responsibilities and work together as a team.

Pick two places to meet:

Right outside your home, in case of a sudden emergency, such as a fire.

Outside your neighborhood, in case you can't return home. Everyone must know the address and phone number.

Ask an out-of-state friend to be your "family contact." After a disaster, it's often easier to call long distance. Other family members should call this person and tell them where they are. Everyone must know your contact's phone number.

Families should develop different methods for communicating during emergency situations, and share their plans, beforehand, with all those who would be worried about their welfare.

Be Informed: Visit PrepareSoCal.org, a website created by the American Red Cross that has step-by-step guides on how to get ready for disasters, including earthquakes, fires, tsunamis, and mudslides, as well as links to disaster preparedness classes in your area to learn more.

Identify how local authorities will notify you during a disaster and how you will get information, whether through local radio, TV or NOAA Weather Radio stations or channels. Know the difference between different weather alerts, such as watches and warnings and what actions to take in each.

When a major disaster occurs, your community can change in an instant. Loved ones may be hurt and emergency response is likely to be delayed. Make sure that at least one member of your household is trained in first aid and CPR, and knows how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED). This training is useful in many emergency situations. To register for an American Red Cross course, click here.

Share what you have learned with your family, household and neighbors and encourage them to be informed.

Gathering the proper supplies to have on hand in the event of an earthquake can feel overwhelming, but you might have more on hand than you think.

Be sure to check out the following websites, which are included to enhance your ability to get better prepared.

The Great California Shake Out https://www.shakeout.org/california/

https://www.shakeout.org/california/ AlertOC - AlertOC is Orange County's regional public mass notification system designed to keep those who live or work in Orange County informed of important information when there is an emergency situation affecting the health, safety or welfare of a community.www.AlertOC.com

- AlertOC is Orange County's regional public mass notification system designed to keep those who live or work in Orange County informed of important information when there is an emergency situation affecting the health, safety or welfare of a community.www.AlertOC.com COPE Preparedness (Community Outreach Promoting Emergency Preparedness) www.cope-preparedness.org

www.cope-preparedness.org County of Los Angeles Fire Department www.fire.lacounty.gov

www.fire.lacounty.gov County of Los Angeles Public Health www.publichealth.lacounty.gov

www.publichealth.lacounty.gov County of San Bernardino Department of Public Health www.sbcounty.gov/dph/publichealth

www.sbcounty.gov/dph/publichealth Earthquake Country Alliance www.earthquakecountry.info

www.earthquakecountry.info Los Angeles County Chief Executive Office, Office of Emergency Management http://lacoa.org/www.espfocus.org

http://lacoa.org/www.espfocus.org Los Angeles Fire Department www.lafd.org

www.lafd.org Orange County Health Care Agency http://ochealthinfo.com

http://ochealthinfo.com Orange County Sheriff's Department Emergency Management Bureau http://ocsd.org

http://ocsd.org ReadyOC - ReadyOC.org is an online portal that provides you with access to Orange County's most comprehensive array of emergency preparedness tools and resources that you need to be ready for disasters.www.rvcfire.org

- ReadyOC.org is an online portal that provides you with access to Orange County's most comprehensive array of emergency preparedness tools and resources that you need to be ready for disasters.www.rvcfire.org Southern California Earthquake Center www.scec.org

www.scec.org Ventura County Fire Department http://fire.countyofventura.org

http://fire.countyofventura.org Ventura County Sheriff's Department Office of Emergency Services www.vcsd.org/oes

www.vcsd.org/oes For your petswww.evacuatemypet.com

Living in Southern California - it's a fact of life that we're going to have earthquakes. But how will your home hold up when the big one hits?

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones outlined the need for earthquake preparedness and preparation for other natural disasters on this edition of Eyewitness Newsmakers.