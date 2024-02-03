President Joe Biden expected in Los Angeles for brief weekend visit

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are expected to make a brief visit to Los Angeles this weekend.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are expected to make a brief visit to Los Angeles this weekend.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are expected to make a brief visit to Los Angeles this weekend.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are expected to make a brief visit to Los Angeles this weekend.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are expected to make a brief visit to Los Angeles this weekend.

According to the White House, Biden will be in Los Angeles on Saturday, then travel to Las Vegas Sunday for a "political event."

No details of the president's plans in the Los Angeles area were released, but Deadline reported that he plans to meet with Black entertainment industry leaders who are in town for Sunday's Grammy Awards ceremony.

According to the report, citing a source familiar with the plans, Biden will discuss issues pertinent to his re-election bid and how the entertainment leaders can help mobilize voters.

The Bidens are scheduled to leave the Los Angeles area well before Sunday night's Grammy ceremony, so they will not be attending the Crypto.com Arena event. Deadline reported, however, that the Biden campaign plans to air an ad during the CBS telecast spotlighting abortion rights.

The Bidens were last in the Southland in early December, spending two days attending fundraising events. The president also attended a shiva at the residence of Lyn and Norman Lear, honoring the legendary television producer who died Dec. 5.