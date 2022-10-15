President Biden promises to lower prescription drug costs during speech in Irvine

President Joe Biden traveled to Orange County Friday and touted his administration's efforts to lower prescription drug and medical costs for American families.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- President Joe Biden wrapped up his two-day visit to Southern California on Friday afternoon at Irvine Valley College, where he focused on inflation and helping families who are struggling with the rising costs of goods.

During a speech that lasted about 20 minutes, the president talked about health care.

He focused on what his administration is doing to lower the cost of prescription drugs.

He touted his Inflation Reduction Act as a way he is helping to ease the pain people are feeling in their wallets.

Also, Biden doubled down on his fight against Big Pharma.

To mark the start of Medicare Open Enrollment season, Biden said he plans to sign an executive order directing the Department of Health and Human Services to explore how to lower prescription drug costs.

He said health-care costs are driving inflation up, but promises families that he is working to help them save money.

"We are making progress," the president said.

Biden had a busy schedule while in Southern California.

On Thursday, he was in Los Angeles where he talked about his administration's investments to the country's infrastructure at a future Metro construction site.

In addition, he attended a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee fundraiser in Brentwood on Thursday night.

Biden continues his tour of the West Coast this weekend.

He is headed for Portland next.