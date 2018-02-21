Look Again program aims to enlist civilian Angelenos to stop human trafficking

A new campaign aims to enlist Angelenos in the fight against human trafficking, a $150 billion-a-year business, second only to drug trafficking. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A new campaign aims to enlist civilian Angelenos in the fight against human trafficking, a $150 billion-a-year business, second only to drug trafficking.

The Look Again program is a collaboration between the Los Angeles Police Department and Mayor Eric Garcetti's Commission on the Status of Women.

During a press conference held Wednesday, officials provided some disturbing statistics about human trafficking, including the fact that 45 million people worldwide are victimized by human trafficking, and 10,000 of them are in Los Angeles. Among the 10,000, 1,000 are believed to be children.

The Look Again campaign will include public service announcements that will run on Facebook and YouTube, as well as hundreds of posters that will be displayed across the city on buses, bus shelters and bus stations.

The message to the public is very clear: If you see anything suspicious, you should report it.

"The most important elements to the success of law enforcement interjecting and stopping this dirty, ugly cycles of violence is the public, our fellow Angelenos," an LAPD officer said at the press conference.

If you notice something suspicious and want to report it, you can call the toll-free national hotline at (888) 373-7888. You can also text "HELP" to 233733.
