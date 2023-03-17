A nonprofit organization is donating prom clothing, jewelry and beauty supplies to girls in need throughout Los Angeles County.

Nonprofit to donate prom attire to LA County girls in need, asks for more donations from the public

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Prom night is an exciting event for high school juniors and seniors, but it can also be a time of stress for families that are struggling financially.

That's why a nonprofit organization is donating prom clothing, jewelry and beauty supplies, free of charge, to girls in need throughout Los Angeles County.

The Positive Results Center is also requesting additional donations from the public.

"Either new or clean and gently used gowns," said Kandee Lewis, the nonprofit's executive director. "We're also looking for suits and tuxedos for our masculine-centered girls."

High-heel shoes, evening bags and jewelry are also needed.

At the Positive Results Center's event on Saturday, local young ladies will each receive about $1,500 worth of merchandise.

The event is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Beehive, 1000 E. 60th St. in South Los Angeles.