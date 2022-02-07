'Promised Land' stars love cultivating family secrets, twists and turns in new ABC drama

Our finest wines have notes of secrets, lies and drama – but you'll have to figure out which is which for yourself. Stream #PromisedLand on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/AxxrTuZbeL — Promised Land (@PromisedLandABC) February 3, 2022

HOLLYWOOD -- The new ABC drama "Promised Land" is all about family, for better or for worse.The new series introduces us to the Sandovals, a family that has worked hard to build a successful vineyard and winery.They may have found the American dream, but it wasn't done without decades of deception.Cast members Mariel Molino and Miguel Angel Garcia -- who play Sandoval siblings Carmen and Junior -- love reading the scripts and learning the family's secrets, twists and turns."There's probably been three big ones that I was completely shocked, like did not see coming," said Molino. "There's a lot of secrets in the barrels!""It's a lot of fun when you read it on your own, but then we go to rehearsals and you hear everybody's voice and see the reaction," said Garcia."The best is John Ortiz, he'll wait until rehearsals to read the script," said Molino. "So we get to see his reaction. It's magic, best thing ever!"We'll see what they are cultivating at the Sandoval winery Monday nights on ABC.