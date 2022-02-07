entertainment

'Promised Land' stars love cultivating family secrets, twists and turns in new ABC drama

They may have found the American dream, but it wasn't done without decades of deception.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Family secrets grow on ABC drama 'Promised Land'

HOLLYWOOD -- The new ABC drama "Promised Land" is all about family, for better or for worse.

The new series introduces us to the Sandovals, a family that has worked hard to build a successful vineyard and winery.



They may have found the American dream, but it wasn't done without decades of deception.

Cast members Mariel Molino and Miguel Angel Garcia -- who play Sandoval siblings Carmen and Junior -- love reading the scripts and learning the family's secrets, twists and turns.

"There's probably been three big ones that I was completely shocked, like did not see coming," said Molino. "There's a lot of secrets in the barrels!"



"It's a lot of fun when you read it on your own, but then we go to rehearsals and you hear everybody's voice and see the reaction," said Garcia.

"The best is John Ortiz, he'll wait until rehearsals to read the script," said Molino. "So we get to see his reaction. It's magic, best thing ever!"

We'll see what they are cultivating at the Sandoval winery Monday nights on ABC.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodhuluentertainmenttelevisionsee it on tvabcentertainment now
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Mel Gibson's new Hollywood murder mystery 'Last Looks'
Green Day singer's 1962 Chevy Nova stolen in Costa Mesa
RHOC star was held captive for hours at Newport Beach home: Manager
Halle Berry team tries to save the world in 'Moonfall'
TOP STORIES
What will endemic COVID-19 look like? Not like the flu, doctor says
Nun who embezzled Catholic school funds sentenced to 1 year in prison
Navy SEAL candidate dies after Hell Week test in Coronado
Coroner identifies man killed at Encino multi-million dollar mansion
Man won $229K on slot machine, but wasn't informed due to malfunction
Fire damages beloved nearly 100-year-old church in Watts
Kylie Jenner announces birth of 2nd child with Travis Scott
Show More
LA County sees big drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Inside Mel Gibson's new Hollywood murder mystery 'Last Looks'
Saints' Alvin Kamara arrested on battery charge in Las Vegas
CA backs Mexico's lawsuit against group of US gun manufacturers
Eagles player escorts girl who just lost her father to school dance
More TOP STORIES News