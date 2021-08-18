Politics

Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test to be required at indoor events in California

EMBED <>More Videos

CA requiring proof of vaccination or negative test at indoor events

Anyone who attends an indoor event in California with 1,000 or more people will be required to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for COVID-19, state officials announced Wednesday.

The new rule from the California Department of Public Health takes effect starting Sept. 20.

It includes several changes from state vaccine rules for indoor events that had been put in place previously.

Under the previous rules, people were allowed to self-attest to their vaccination or negative test status. Now they will be required to show proof.

In addition, the threshold for indoor events for the rules to apply was lowered from 5,000 people to 1,000.

"The Delta variant has proven to be highly transmissible, making it easier to spread in large crowds where people are near each other for long periods of time," said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. "By requiring individuals to be vaccinated, or test negative for COVID-19 at large events, we are decreasing the risk of infection, hospitalization and death."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniavaccinescovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman heard screaming for help in disturbing video comes forward
4.0 earthquake rattles desert near Salton Sea
Los Angeles City Council approves vaccine mandate for city workers
Disney retires Fastpass, unveils paid Disney Genie+ service
Expert: Here's why Afghanistan fell so quickly
Wounded San Bernardino deputy expected to recover
'They will kill again': Suspects sought in 3 East LA murders
Show More
SoCal nurse who saved COVID patients' lives now fighting virus herself
Playa del Rey shooting leaves 4 people wounded, 2 critically
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost welcome baby boy
Laura Prepon no longer practices Scientology
More TOP STORIES News