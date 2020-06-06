Society

South LA pastor heartened after seeing young, diverse faces take to the streets to make their voices heard

South L.A. Pastor Eddie Anderson sees hope amid the current chaos and believes this time of protest will turn out to be a rallying cry for a generation.
As protests continue over the death of George Floyd, Pastor Eddie Anderson of McCarty Memorial Christian Church in South L.A. West Adams joined ABC7 via Skype to offer his insight into the demonstrations that we've been seeing all around the Southland over the past week. Above all, Pastor Anderson says he remains very hopeful.

"So I think we will continue to be in the streets and mobilize for black lives and continue to say that we can have a change. We can have a system that does not have police brutality, we can have a system that defunds the police and invests in community," said Pastor Anderson. "When I'm on the streets I hear people have rage, but also hope."

Pastor Anderson hopes to see some very specific changes in the near future.

"I want to see more health care in our community; I want to see investment in our schools, in our libraries, the technology that they need in the black community. I want to make sure black kids in the future have every opportunity that white kids have," said Pastor Anderson.

The pastor is also heartened after seeing the number of young people and diverse faces who took to the streets to make their voices heard. His message to them: keep the fire.

"We saw Dr. King and Malcolm X in the 60s, we saw our great grandparents protest, so we realize we can be the change. Enough is enough," said Pastor Anderson. "It doesn't have to be this way. I think it can be a rallying cry for our generation. This fight is about black lives but it's so much bigger. To see so many people show up is a change its saying people are having a call to conscience, a call to a moral revival, and that we're not alone. "

Watch the full interview in the video above.

