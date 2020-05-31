Protesters loot stores, cause damage at The Grove, Rodeo Drive during George Floyd unrest

The Grove

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After a night of violence in down Los Angeles that led to 500 arrests, a mostly peaceful demonstration Saturday near The Grove and Rodeo Drive devolved in the afternoon when protesters set a Los Angeles Police Department kiosk and several vehicles on fire, broke store windows and covered buildings with graffiti.Thousands of demonstrators descended on the Fairfax District and Beverly Hills day as part of a series of protests over the in-custody death of George Floyd, committing multiple incidents of vandalism.Just before 7 p.m., police responded to the Nordstrom store at The Grove in Los Angeles after it was broken into. A skirmish erupted between police and protestors in front of the store.Police quickly moved protestors out of the area, with some officers using non-lethal weapons. AIR7 HD was over the scene as several people were seen running out of the store.A kiosk for the Los Angeles Police Department at The Grove was set on fire. Thick plumes of smoke were seen shooting into the sky as a extinguished the flames.The Ray Bans store was also seen with shattered glass.Sign-carrying demonstrators chanted "Eat the rich'' on Beverly Hills' famed shopping street Rodeo Drive. Signs carried by protesters included, "George Floyd did not deserve to be murdered,'' "Justice for George Floyd'' and Black lives matter.''Many protesters ignored physical distancing recommendations.Stores on Rodeo Drive, like other nonessential stores throughout the state, have been closed since early March due to stay-at-home orders related to the coronavirus pandemic.The city announced around 2 p.m. Rodeo Drive was closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a curfew for Saturday night in Los Angeles for 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. The cities of Beverly Hills and West Hollywood also enacted a curfew due to safety concerns.The curfew prohibits anyone from being upon streets, alleys, parks or any public place.The Beverly Hills Police Department has deployed extra staffing throughout the city and will be highly visible while enforcing the curfew, Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman said.Shortly before 4 p.m., automated telephone calls were made to Beverly Hills residents saying protesters are entering the city and urging residents tostay to home and motorists should avoid the area.The Beverly Hills City Council held what it described as an emergency meeting to discuss the current ongoing civil unrest within Los Angeles County'' earlier Saturday.The death of the 46-year-old Floyd, who was recorded on video pleading for air as a white officer pressed a knee on his neck, has shocked the country and produced violence in numerous cities. Police chiefs and police unions have called it unjustifiable and excessive force. Former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder.