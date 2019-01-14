More than 100 people gathered outside the West Hollywood home of Democratic donor Ed Buck, chanting for his arrest on Friday night.Earlier in the week, Timothy Dean became the second man to die in the last 18 months at Buck's apartment.Among those gathered was the mother of Gemmel Moore, the 26-year-old who died of a drug overdose in Buck's apartment in July 2017."It's like my son has been killed all over again," LaTisha Nixon said. "How much longer are you guys going to turn your head and act like you don't see anything? Until another dead black man is in here?"Paul Scott, with L.A. Black Pride, was also in attendance."If it was one of us and a white person was found dead in our home - the common sense would be first we would go to jail...this guy has yet to feel the steel of handcuffs. It's painful to us," he said.There is a strong perception of racial bias in the community. Buck has never faced any charges, and many believe he preys on vulnerable black men."It's a race issue because this white man is still free, probably upstairs right now enjoying himself, and two black men are dead. No one has been held accountable," Jasmyne Cannick said.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is conducting a homicide investigation into Dean's death and revisiting Moore's death, according to a member of the West Hollywood City Council."I would like for Ed Buck to stand in front of his peers. I want him to go to jail. He's not going to stop," Nixon said.