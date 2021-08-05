localish

Puddin Palace serves up pudding, tasty dessert creations fit for a king

By Susan Lucci
OAKLYN, N.J. -- When LaGracia Givings and Miranda Jordan outgrew their small home-based dessert business in May, they pivoted and opened Puddin Palace in Oaklyn, N.J.

"We had over 20 to 30 people come into our house a day," explains Jordan. "You can imagine how many times we give our address out, so it got a little stressful."

The original recipe that kept the orders rolling in at The Puddin Palace was Givings'.

"We started out with classic banana pudding and we just tweaked it. We decided to start pairing it with different things," says LaGracia Givings.

Now, they have created 25 flavors of their delicious pudding. Some of their signature flavors are caramel vanilla frappe, strawberry shortcake, and red velvet cake. Also on the menu are cheesecakes such as Cinnamon Toast crunch and Fruity Pebbles.

But that's not all.

"We have cupcakes from strawberry shortcake down to vanilla caramel frappe," adds Jordan.

So when your sweet tooth hits, the options are plentiful at The Puddin Palace.

The Puddin Palace || Facebook | Instagram
211 W Clinton Ave, Oaklyn, NJ 08107
