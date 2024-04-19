'Pulp Fiction' cast reunites for opening celebration of TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood

The cult classic "Pulp Fiction" turns 30 this year! The film's biggest stars including John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman hit the red carpet in Hollywood to mark the occasion, and to kick off the 2024 T-C-M Classic Film Festival.

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Can you believe it? The cult classic "Pulp Fiction" turns 30 this year!

John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson warmly greeted one another on the red carpet at the opening night celebration.

"30 years after a movie is made you usually lose people along the way. We're still here," said Travolta. "That's epic in its own. So, we can celebrate a classic."

Jackson says he believes people still love the film after three decades simply because it's a good movie! "Every year there's a certain group of kids that become old enough to see it for the first time and they think it's the coolest thing they've ever seen."

Co-star Uma Thurman agrees. "I've never seen more body art from a film than pulp fiction. More people show me-not anything to sign--but they actually show me pieces of their body that are tattooed with images from this movie. Which is pretty amazing. Unusual. What a kick."

For 15 years, TCM has presented favorite films from the past at its annual festival.

"It's a gathering of people who love and I mean love classic films. They have deep knowledge. They come year after year. It is like a family," said TCM host Jacqueline Stewart.

"TCM is doing exactly what they do best," said Travolta. "They record the history of film and that is what's happening right now."