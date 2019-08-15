Coachella puppies dumped: Woman sentenced to jail for animal cruelty

By ABC7.com staff
COACHELLA, Calif. (KABC) -- The woman arrested for dumping seven newborn puppies in a trash bin in Coachella will serve jail time.

Deborah Sue Culwell, 59, was sentenced to a year in jail after she pleaded guilty to animal cruelty and abandonment charges. She also received three years of probation.

Culwell was arrested after a security video showed her tossing the litter of puppies in a trash bin outside an auto parts store in April.

All but one of the puppies survived after a passerby found them and called police.
