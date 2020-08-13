Authorities seeking public's help finding 4-month-old puppy stolen from robbery victim in LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a puppy that was taken from from a victim during a robbery in Los Angeles.

On July 29, the victim was walking the four-month-old brown chihuahua on the 5000 block of Maplewood Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. As the victim was looking down at their cell phone, police say a suspect pushed the victim to the floor from behind.

The suspect then took the puppy and fled in a white Chevy Volt last seen going northbound on Van Ness Avenue, police said.

The puppy, named Bean, weighs approximately six pounds and has a white chest marking.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 20s, five feet nine inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asking to contact detectives at LAPD's Olympic Division by calling (213) 382-9463.
