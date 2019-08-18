Pursuit of teen suspect ends in violent crash in North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A 13-year-old, who may have stolen a vehicle, led police a dangerous pursuit that ended in a violent crash in North Hollywood Saturday afternoon.Los Angeles police say the chase began near Coldwater Canyon Avenue and Victory Boulevard around 3 p.m. after reports of a hit-and-run crash and possible stolen vehicle.Shortly after the pursuit started, the suspect hit another vehicle in the intersection of Vineland Avenue and Saticoy Street, according to authorities.Around 3:30 p.m., the teen allegedly rammed the vehicle into an apartment building in the 7200 block of Troost Avenue.Police believe the teen may have gone missing earlier in the day.A few minor injuries were reported following the chase, police say."It's never good that anybody is injured, but my understanding at this point is that any injuries sustained were minor in nature," LAPD Captain McNeill Gardner said. "Obviously, we have a lot of vehicle damage, carnage going on here. But (it will) just take a little time. We'll get this investigation done and get to the bottom of the whole thing and make sure everybody is taken care of."It is unclear if the teen was injured or if there was significant damage to the apartment building.