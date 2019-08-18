Pursuit of teen suspect ends in violent crash in North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A 13-year-old, who may have stolen a vehicle, led police a dangerous pursuit that ended in a violent crash in North Hollywood Saturday afternoon.

Los Angeles police say the chase began near Coldwater Canyon Avenue and Victory Boulevard around 3 p.m. after reports of a hit-and-run crash and possible stolen vehicle.

Shortly after the pursuit started, the suspect hit another vehicle in the intersection of Vineland Avenue and Saticoy Street, according to authorities.

Around 3:30 p.m., the teen allegedly rammed the vehicle into an apartment building in the 7200 block of Troost Avenue.

Police believe the teen may have gone missing earlier in the day.

A few minor injuries were reported following the chase, police say.

"It's never good that anybody is injured, but my understanding at this point is that any injuries sustained were minor in nature," LAPD Captain McNeill Gardner said. "Obviously, we have a lot of vehicle damage, carnage going on here. But (it will) just take a little time. We'll get this investigation done and get to the bottom of the whole thing and make sure everybody is taken care of."

It is unclear if the teen was injured or if there was significant damage to the apartment building.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north hollywoodlos angeles countylos angelescar crashpolice chaselos angeles police departmenthit and runstolen car
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias accepts 20-game suspension
Montecito Heights triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized
Chargers set to host Saints in preseason game Sunday in Carson
Beaumont triple shooting investigated as murder-suicide
Bear spray, shields, metal poles seized at Portland protests
Woman engulfed in flames at L.A. gas station
Strangers come for miles to mourn El Paso shooting victim
Show More
Suspect sought in shooting death of San Fernando father of 3
Modern day 'Elephant Man' from Riverside to undergo major surgery
7 people shot at Snapchat house party in east Houston: Police
Officer finds driver parked on side of freeway with 8 phones playing 'Pokemon Go'
New video shows dramatic escape from Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s burning plane
More TOP STORIES News