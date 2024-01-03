Ventura County officials issue QR code fraud warning - Here's what to look out for

Many businesses use QR codes to send customers to their websites, but according to authorities, scammers are also jumping on the trend.

Many businesses use QR codes to send customers to their websites, but according to authorities, scammers are also jumping on the trend.

Many businesses use QR codes to send customers to their websites, but according to authorities, scammers are also jumping on the trend.

Many businesses use QR codes to send customers to their websites, but according to authorities, scammers are also jumping on the trend.

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Many businesses use QR codes to send customers to their websites, but according to authorities in Ventura County, scammers are also jumping on the trend.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office issued a warning Tuesday about QR code fraud, saying scammers are using the codes to steal money and gain access to personal information.

In some cases, they're making fake QR code stickers, guiding people to fake websites. They simply place the fake code sticker over the real one.

To avoid becoming a victim, experts say when you highlight the code with your phone, be sure to check the website first before clicking on the link. Also, be sure the link matches the business.

If you suspect fraud, contact local law enforcement.