Community & Events

Long Beach's Queen Mary plans to host events again after 2 years, includes summer music festival

EMBED <>More Videos

Long Beach's Queen Mary plans comeback with special events

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- After a 2-year hiatus, the Queen Mary in Long Beach plans to host events again, including a summer music festival at the ship's waterfront.

The festival will be outside the ship so that no dancing will occur onboard.

Due to critical repairs, the ship has been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The city started making repairs in January and is investing $5 million into the Queen Mary to reopen it this year.

SEE MORE: Repairs to Queen Mary begin in Long Beach
EMBED More News Videos

Long Beach officials say they hope the Queen Mary can reopen to the public by the end of 2022.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslong beachlos angeles countylive musiclong beachsummerevents
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
$7 a gallon? At least 1 LA gas station is getting close to that mark
VP Harris marks 'Bloody Sunday' anniversary in Selma, Alabama
At least 26 injured in brawl at Mexican soccer match
People are booking Airbnbs in Ukraine, but don't plan to check in
USC to lift indoor mask mandate for students, staff on Monday
Daylight saving time starts next week: What to know
Free self-defense class aimed at helping elderly Asian Americans
Show More
Official: 6 dead as large tornado roars through central Iowa
Grandmother overjoyed after son reveals daughter will share her name
Ukrainian woman weds fiancé in US days before returning home to fight
Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians
Burglar shot, killed by homeowner in Fontana during break-in: Police
More TOP STORIES News