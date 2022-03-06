Long Beach's Queen Mary plans to host events again after 2 years, includes summer music festival

The festival will be outside the ship so that no dancing will occur onboard.
Due to critical repairs, the ship has been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Happy Friday! We are excited to announce that festivals and events are coming back to the Queen Mary! 🎶 Our first major festival scheduled is @daytripla this summer ☀️. pic.twitter.com/RlegjhPLkF— Queen Mary (@TheQueenMary) March 5, 2022
The city started making repairs in January and is investing $5 million into the Queen Mary to reopen it this year.
