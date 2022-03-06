Long Beach's Queen Mary plans to host events again after 2 years, includes summer music festival

Happy Friday! We are excited to announce that festivals and events are coming back to the Queen Mary! 🎶 Our first major festival scheduled is @daytripla this summer ☀️. pic.twitter.com/RlegjhPLkF — Queen Mary (@TheQueenMary) March 5, 2022

Long Beach officials say they hope the Queen Mary can reopen to the public by the end of 2022.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- After a 2-year hiatus, the Queen Mary in Long Beach plans to host events again, including a summer music festival at the ship's waterfront.The festival will be outside the ship so that no dancing will occur onboard.Due to critical repairs, the ship has been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.The city started making repairs in January and is investing $5 million into the Queen Mary to reopen it this year.