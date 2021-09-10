Kristen Bell hopes to clip her way to success in criminal coupon-based comedy 'Queenpins'

HOLLYWOOD -- The new movie, "Queenpins," takes us into the world of coupon shopping. It's a comedy that's based on a true story about two women who turn a hobby into a multi-million dollar operation.Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste play best friends looking for a way to turn their passion into a profession. Unfortunately, it's through an illegal coupon club scheme that scams big corporations out of millions of dollars."It's always exciting to get a script that says 'based on a true story' on the front," said Bell. "It is a crazy, weird, quirky comedy. But the reality is there are so many themes that are relatable and grounding in it about women who feel undervalued and infertility issues and the post offices important. Like, there's so many themes that make you think."The film reunites Bell on screen with Kirby Howell-Baptiste, her pal from TV's "Veronica Mars" and "The Good Place.""I think we both respect and admire each other as actors. But I think more than that, we have a close personal friendship. And I think the way we see the world is very similar," said Howell-Baptiste. "And that's what I think has, has been the reason why we continue to spend time together both on and off camera."Singer Bebe Rexha plays a tech wizard here who's on the wrong side of the law. She says absolutely acting is part of her future... she just wants to do whatever is fun!"I want to enjoy it and, like, when I read the script for this movie--because I've had a lot of scripts sent to me--and this one just stood out to me," said Rexa ."I could read through the whole thing. It was funny. I was laughing throughout the whole thing. I just felt kind of like, I was like, and I'm excited to do this.""Queenpins" was written and directed by two people who seem perfect for the job."I do love a good coupon and I love a great deal," said Gita Pullapilly."And we're married so we go shopping together, use coupons together," added Aron Gaudet."Queenpins" is in theaters in limited release Friday, September 10 and will be on Paramount+ at the end of the month.