Noise complaint turns into officers joining teen's quinceañera celebration

Greensboro police officers were called to a noise complaint and ended up sticking around for a quinceañera.

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- They came for the noise but stayed for the food.

Three police officers in Greensboro, North Carolina were called to a noise complaint and ended up sticking around for a quinceañera after finding out a teenager was celebrating her big day.

The family invited the officers to have some food.

Instead of asking the family to keep the noise to a minimum, the officers decided to stay and enjoy some food.

The officers took a picture with the birthday girl, which they posted on social media last week.

"We hope this young lady had a very Happy Birthday!" the Greensboro Police Department wrote in the caption alongside the photo.