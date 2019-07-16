R. Kelly in court Tuesday for arraignment on federal sex crime charges

CHICAGO -- Singer R. Kelly will be in federal court in Chicago Tuesday for an arraignment on sex crimes involving children and obstruction of justice.
Last week, he was indicted on multiple federal charges in Chicago and New York, where a separate indictment returned in Brooklyn accuses him of racketeering sex trafficking.
Kelly has been in jail since he was arrested while walking his dog last week near his Trump Tower apartment in Chicago. His attorney denies the charges, saying Kelly is innocent.
RELATED: R Kelly facing charges in New York City
In addition to the arraignment, a consolidated detention hearing will be held on both the Illinois and New York indictments. The issue of removal to New York is expected to be addressed if Kelly is released on bond.
Federal prosecutors want Kelly to remain in custody, saying he's dangerous and they believe he would try to run. Kelly's attorneys will be asking for bail.
RELATED: R. Kelly appears in court on federal sex crime charges
As part of the indictment filed in Chicago, Kelly has been charged with one count of conspiracy to receive child pornography, two counts of receiving child pornography, four counts of producing child pornography, five counts of enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice.
The five alleged victims were all underage when prosecutors said they had sex with Kelly in the late 1990s. Prosecutors also charged Kelly and two associates, including manager Derrel McDavid, with a decades-long conspiracy to silence victims and witnesses.
"All of these charges are decades old, and all of a sudden people are coming forward," said Steve Greenberg, Kelly's attorney.
In the second indictment out of Brooklyn, New York, Kelly is charged with racketeering, including acts of coercing and transporting minor girls to engage in sex, spanning two decades in New York, Connecticut, Illinois and California. Prosecutors said he was at the center of an "enterprise" to recruit women and underage girls.
RELATED: R. Kelly arrested by NYPD in Chicago on federal sex crime charges including child pornography, obstruction of justice
Between the two indictments, there are a total of 10 alleged victims. If Kelly is convicted, it could mean decades behind bars.
Monday, attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents three of R. Kelly's accusers, spoke about the current charges and a 2008 child porn case in which Kelly was acquitted. Avenatti said the Chicago native paid off the 14-year-old alleged victim not to testify in that case.
"I would very surprised if Mr. Kelly ever sees the light of day outside of federal custody in life," Avenatti said.
Avenatti also represents three whistleblowers who claim Kelly paid off associates to recover videotapes of the singer sexually abusing underage girls.
While he's helping federal investigators in the Kelly case, Avenatti has his own legal problems with the feds. The lawyer faces fraud and embezzlement charges in California and New York.
"It doesn't matter what happens to me in my own personal legal issues relating to this case, it will have absolutely no impact whatsoever, I stand by the work I've done in this case," he said.
Kelly is already facing sexual abuse charges brought by Illinois prosecutors. The 52-year-old was taken into custody back in February, accused of sexually abusing three girls and a woman in Illinois.
Last May, Cook County prosecutors added 11 more sex-related counts. Kelly has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty to the Illinois charges.
